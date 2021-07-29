Giants Expected To Sign RB Alfred Morris

Update:

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are expected to sign veteran RB Alfred Morris to a contract following his visit early next week.

Morris, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He played four seasons in Washington before signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys in 2016 that included a $1 million base salary for the 2017 season.

Morris signed a one-year deal for the 2018 season with the 49ers and later returned to the Cowboys. From there, he had a brief stint with the Cardinals last year.

The Giants signed Morris to their practice squad in September of last year and promoted him to the active roster a couple of months later.

In 2020, Morris has appeared in two games for the Giants and rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries (5.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for four yards and no touchdowns.

