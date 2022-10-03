Giants Hosting Veteran S Landon Collins For Visit

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants are hosting their former starter, veteran S Landon Collins for a visit.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Collins with a June 1 designation freed up $11.9 million in available cap space while creating $3.8 million in dead money for Washington

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass deflections.