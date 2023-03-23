Giants Hosting WR Bryan Edwards On A Visit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are hosting free agent WR Bryan Edwards for a visit on Thursday.

The Giants have added a number of slot receivers, but Edwards would give them an outside option should they opt to sign him to a contract.

Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus with the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Atlanta opted to waive Edwards in November and he later signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City released him in January.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.