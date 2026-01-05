Giants Informed GM Joe Schoen He’ll Be Retained

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants have officially informed GM Joe Schoen he will be retained in his current role.

The team also released a statement:

This is the way things were headed but given how much the Giants struggled this year, it still felt like there was a chance they’d elect for the clean sweep after firing HC Brian Daboll during the year.

Instead, Schoen will get to pick a second head coach and will run the search for Daboll’s replacement. However, next year is set up as a pivotal year for him in many ways, as it’s also the last year of his contract.

Josina Anderson adds that this has been the case for a while, and that the Giants had communicated this to potential coaching candidates with positive feedback in response.

That’s notable as one of the concerns about bringing Schoen back with his tenuous status would be whether it impacted the candidates who were interested in the job, as it did for the Jaguars last year with former GM Trent Baalke.

Schoen, 46, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 22-45-1 (.328 winning percentage), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on Schoen and the Giants as the news is available.