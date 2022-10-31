Giants Interested In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy But Asking Price Appears To Be Significant

Ralph Vacchiano reports the Giants really like Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and have expressed some trade interest in him.

Jordan Raanan confirms New York’s interest but adds Denver’s asking price for Jeudy right now is significant and the Giants would be reluctant to part with too many high draft picks.

Despite the Giants’ surprising success in 2022, GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll are still taking the long view of rebuilding the roster.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been listening to trade calls for Jeudy and some of their other players but don’t appear willing to give them away unless they get excellent value in return.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in 2023.

In 2022, Jeudy has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and caught 30 passes on 54 targets for 449 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jeudy as the news is available.