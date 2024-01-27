Giants Interview Chiefs LBs Coach Brendan Daly For DC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are interviewing Chiefs LBs coach Brendan Daly for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Giants’ DC job:

Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DBs coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Chiefs LBs coach Brendan Daly (Interview)

Daly, 48, began his coaching career as a DL coach at Ridgewood high school. He would go on to work for several colleges over the next seven years.

The Vikings hired Daly as their assistant DL coach in 2006. From there, he had stints with the Rams, Vikings and Patriots before the Chiefs hired him as their run game coordinator/defensive line coach in 2019.

After three seasons, Daly was promoted to LBs coach in 2022.