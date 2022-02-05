Giants Interviewing Don Martindale & Sean Desai For DC

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants will conduct interviews for their now-vacant defensive coordinator spot with former Ravens DC Don Martindale and former Bears DC Sean Desai.

Desai, 38, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Giants defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.