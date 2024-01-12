Giants & Jaguars Interviewing Shane Bowen For Vacant DC Jobs

According to Turron Davenport, the Giants and Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Titans DC Shane Bowen for their vacant defensive coordinator jobs.

This marks Jacksonville’s third reported interest for a defensive coordinator today with Ravens’ defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt and Jets’ safeties coach Marquand Manuel being the other two candidates thus far.

New York’s only other reported interest is Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson.

Bowen, 37, began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 2009-2011. After a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Bowen was hired as Kennesaw State’s linebackers coach from 2013-2015.

Bowen made his NFL coaching debut as a Texans’ defensive assistant from 2016-2017 and was hired as the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020 before being promoted to defensive coordinator the following year.