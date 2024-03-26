Giants Loosely Explored Trade Into Top Three Picks

According to Connor Hughes, the Giants loosely explored what it would cost for them to trade into the top three picks.

However, Hughes said New York didn’t find much reciprocal interest from either the Bears, Commanders or Patriots in moving down, even just to the No. 6 pick.

The Giants have people in the building who are high on all three of USC QB Caleb Williams, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels, per Hughes. Those are the consensus top three quarterback prospects at this point.

He adds it seems like a pipe dream for the Giants to be able to get in position to draft one, however.

Hughes notes the buzz between the Giants and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is growing louder but New York might even need to trade up to secure him as opposed to letting him fall to the No. 6 pick.

New York has been heavily linked to the quarterback position in recent months. The Giants scouted the position heavily during the season and have been in extensive contact with the top prospects during the pre-draft process.

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160.0 million contract that included $82 million guaranteed last year. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn ACL which complicates his future in New York.

It would be difficult for the Giants to move on from Jones until next year, but it seems like the team is seriously exploring opportunities to upgrade.

We’ll have more on the Giants and their draft plans as the news is available.