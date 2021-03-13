Giants & LT Nate Solder Agree To Restructured Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and LT Nate Solder have agreed in principle on a restructured contract.

Rapoport mentions that the two parties are still working out the final details of an agreement, but it looks like Solder will be back in New York for the 2021 season.

Dan Duggan reported a few days ago that the Solder were working out the terms of a new deal that would keep Solder on the team in 2021.

The veteran opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19 and his family. He was set to have a $16.5 million cap hit which was pushed to this season.

The Giants would have picked up $6 million by releasing him and that figure could have increased to $10 million with a post-June 1 designation.

Solder, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He played seven seasons for the Patriots before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2018.

Solder stands to make base salaries of $9.9 million each of the next two years of his deal after his contract tolled last year.

In 2019, Solder started all 16 games for the Giants at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.