Giants Make Five Moves, Place LT Andrew Thomas On PUP List

The New York Giants officially made five roster moves on Tuesday as training camp gets underway.

The full list includes:

Giants placed RB Eric Gray and T Andrew Thomas on the active/PUP list

and T on the active/PUP list Giants placed LB Victor Dimukeje on the active/non-football injury list

on the active/non-football injury list Giants signed DB K’Von Wallace

Giants waived DB Anthony Johnson

Thomas was placed on injured reserve last year after he had season-ending surgery necessary to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Thomas, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

Thomas is due a base salary of $15.9 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in six games for the Giants and made six starts at left tackle.