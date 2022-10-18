Giants Make Four Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 7.

The full list includes:

Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster.

to their active roster. Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad.

and TE to their practice squad. Giants released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad.

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster before having brief stitns with the Titans and 49ers. The Giants signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Giants and caught five passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns.