Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Cut WR Xavier Gipson

The New York Giants made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 3 game against the Chiefs.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated DT Elijah Garcia and LB Neville Hewitt from their practice squad.

and LB from their practice squad. Giants signed LB Tomon Fox to their active roster from their practice squad.

to their active roster from their practice squad. Giants waived WR Xavier Gipson.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in one game for the Jets and returned two punts for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 142 yards.