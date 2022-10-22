Giants Make Four Roster Moves, Including Elevating S Landon Collins

The New York Giants elevated LB/S Landon Collins and DL Ryder Anderson to their active roster.

The Giants also placed OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve and signed LB Quincy Roche to the active roster.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders with a June 1 designation.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass deflections.