Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants officially signed DB Steven Parker to their active roster on Saturday and elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Jarren Williams from their practice squad.

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars this summer before recently signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2021, Cooper has appeared in three games for the Giants, catching one pass for six yards and rushing for three yards on one carry. He has also totaled 67 kick return yards and 35 punt return yards.