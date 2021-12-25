Giants Make 10 Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game.

The full list includes:

Shelton, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants back in March.

In 2021, Shelton appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded 29 tackles and half of a sack.

We will have more news on Shelton and Solder as it becomes available.