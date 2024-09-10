Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced they made three roster moves on Tuesday including re-signing TE/FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster, releasing OT Marcellus Johnson from the practice squad, and signing OL Cade Mays as a practice squad exemption, according to Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

LB Ty Summers WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Lawrence Cager T Joshua Miles LB Tomon Fox RB Dante Miller DT Casey Rogers DB Raheem Layne DB Alex Johnson C Jimmy Morrissey K Jude McAtamney (International) CB Art Green DT Elijah Garcia CB Duke Shelley DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carter Coughlin (Injured) LB Curtis Bolton OL Cade Mays

Johnson, 29, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants last month and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.