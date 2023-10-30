Giants Make Two Roster Moves

The Giants released WR Gunner Olszewski, per Field Yates.

He was just promoted from the practice squad and Yates suggests he could be headed back there soon. He’s a vested veteran and is not subjected to waivers.

Per the NFL transaction wire, New York also signed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver to the practice squad.

Olszewski, 26, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and was able to earn a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad.

In 2023, Olszewski has appeared in two games for the Steelers and one game for the Giants. He has recorded two kickoff returns for 24 yards and seven punt returns for 64 yards. He also has one catch on one target for no yards.