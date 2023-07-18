Giants Make Two Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced they signed DB Darren Evans and waived DB Leonard Johnson with an injury designation.

Roster Moves: DB Darren Evans – Free Agent Signing

LB Jarrad Davis – Reserve/Injured

DB Leonard Johnson – Waived/Injured pic.twitter.com/kXua6pdRdM — New York Giants (@Giants) July 19, 2023

Evans, 25, went undrafted out of LSU after transferring from Nicholls State in 2022 before catching on with the Giants.

He was unable to crack their roster or practice squad before being drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Draft.

In 2023, Evans started seven of his nine games with Arlington, recording five tackles and one interception.