Giants Making Seven Roster Moves, Signing DE Casey Rogers

According to Dan Salomone, the Giants are signing DE Casey Rogers and DL Elijah Garcia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Giants are waiving QB Tim Boyle and placing DL D.J. Davidson on injured reserve.

New York is also elevating OT Tyre Phillips and CB Greg Stroman from the practice squad for Week 14. Finally, the Giants are claiming CB Dee Williams off waivers from the Seahawks.

Rogers, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2024 draft. He was let go at the end of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game.