Giants Met With Matthew Stafford’s Reps At Combine

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants met with Matthew Stafford‘s representatives at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Reports have said that the Giants and Raiders are the two teams with the most interest in a potential trade for Stafford at this point.

Stafford reportedly met with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady at his home in Montana.

The Rams have given Stafford permission to meet with other prospective teams, but the team has maintained that retaining the veteran quarterback is their preference.

Stafford is going to want adjustments to his contract one way or another with one report saying he could be looking for as much as $50 million per year.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on Stafford as the news is available.