Giants Met With TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants HC Brian Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen met with TCU WR Quentin Johnston on the eve of his Pro Day.

The Giants have also met with WRs Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the Pro Day cycle.

Johnston, 21, is one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft and should be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Alshon Jeffery.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,168 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.