Giants Officially Hire Eagles Exec Brandon Brown As Assistant GM

The Giants announced they have hired Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown as their assistant GM.

We've officially named Brandon Brown as our new Assistant General Manager — New York Giants (@Giants) February 7, 2022

Brown replaces former Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams, who was given the title instead of senior VP of football operations. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder,” Giants GM Joe Schoen said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation.”

Brown, 33, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown has been Philadelphia’s director of player personnel since the 2021 season.