Giants Officially Placed WR Malik Nabers On IR

The New York Giants officially placed WR Malik Nabers on injured reserve on Monday with his torn ACL, per the NFL transaction wire.

His exact timeline will depend on when he gets surgery and if there was any other damage in his knee, but the general timeline for ACL recovery is nine to 12 months, which should leave him in good shape for 2026.

Nabers, 22, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.