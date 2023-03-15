Giants Officially Release WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released WR Kenny Golladay.

Golladay’s release was reported last week, but the team was waiting for the start of the league year to make it official.

Releasing Golladay outright will save the Giants $6.7 million of cap space and create $14.7 million of dead money.

Golladay, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions out of Northern Illinois back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021.

In 2022, Golladay appeared in all 12 games for the Jaguars and caught six passes for 81 yards receiving and a touchdown.