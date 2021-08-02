Giants Officially Sign RB Alfred Morris

The New York Giants announced they signed veteran RB Alfred Morris to a contract on Monday.

Morris, 32, was Washington’s sixth-round pick back in 2012. He played four seasons in Washington before signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys in 2016 that included a $1 million base salary for the 2017 season.

Morris signed a one-year deal for the 2018 season with the 49ers but later returned to the Cowboys that season. He also had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2019.

Last year, Morris spent the season bouncing between the Giants practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Morris had 55 rushing attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.