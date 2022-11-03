Giants Open Extension Talks With S Julian Love

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants have begun extension talks with S Julian Love.

New York is on bye this week and GM Joe Schoen mentioned he would explore extending some players this week. Love is a strong candidate for that as he’s come into his own as a starter this season.

Love, 24, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus.

In 2022, Love has appeared in eight games for the Giants and recorded 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.