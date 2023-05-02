Giants Pick Up OT Andrew Thomas’ Fifth-Year Option

The New York Giants have exercised OT Andrew Thomas‘ fifth-year option for the 2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

We’ve picked up the fifth-year option on Andrew Thomas 😤 📰: https://t.co/JfyI6xNOhA pic.twitter.com/jk08T4DH3T — New York Giants (@Giants) May 2, 2023

The fifth-year option will cost the Giants $11,514,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Thomas, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up for the 2024 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 16 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.