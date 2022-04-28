Giants Picking Up DT Dexter Lawrence’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Judy Battista, the Giants will exercise DT Dexter Lawrence‘s fifth-year option.

The team also confirmed the news.

We have picked up the fifth-year option on DL Dexter Lawrence 📰: https://t.co/BfJZ44F36R pic.twitter.com/13QjMtlDp9 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 28, 2022

The fifth-year option is projected to be worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence, 24, was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC recipient his final year of college. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

Lawrence is in the fourth year of a four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that includes $7,654,954 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lawrence appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 54 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 33 interior defender out of 109 qualifying players.