Giants Place LB Jarrad Davis On Injured Reserve

Field Yates reports that the Giants have placed LB Jarrad Davis on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the entire season due to a recent knee injury that required surgery.

Davis, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets in 2021 but wound up returning to the Lions but was cut loose coming out of last year’s preseason. The Giants signed Davis off of Detroit’s practice squad in December. He re-signed with New York in March.

In 2022, Davis appeared in three games for the Lions and one for the Giants, recording 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.