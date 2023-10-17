Giants Place OT Joshua Ezeudu On IR, Make Three Other Moves

The New York Giants announced they’ve placed OT Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of the team’s site.

New York also signed OL Tyre Phillips off of the Eagles’ practice squad and OT Josh Miles off the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Giants also signed OL Jalen Mayfield to their practice squad.

Ezeudu, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year $5,480,905 contract that included a $1,166,113 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ezeudu has appeared in six games and started five times.