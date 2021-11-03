Giants Place RB Saquon Barkley & S Xavier McKinney On COVID-19 List

The New York Giants officially placed RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Giants had several positive tests today, but most appear to be false positives so it’s possible these players will be activated in the near future.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2021, Barkley has appeared in five games for the Giants, rushing 52 times for 186 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 130 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown.