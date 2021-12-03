Giants Place Two On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.

Harris, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.

The Patriots re-signed him to a futures contract in 2019 before waiving him at the end of the preseason. From there, the Dolphins claimed Harris off waivers and eventually re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019.

Miami re-signed him to another one-year deal last year, but cut him loose coming out of training camp. The Giants signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and no sacks or interceptions.