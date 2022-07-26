Giants Place WR Sterling Shepard & Three Others On Injured Lists

The New York Giants announced they have placed WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates and OT Matt Peart on the PUP list to start training camp.

ROSTER UPDATES: WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart – placed on physically unable to perform (PUP) list LB Azeez Ojulari – placed on non-football injury (NFI) list 📰: https://t.co/nxR9KpAuy4 pic.twitter.com/6mMFqnzUO1 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 26, 2022

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari was also placed on the non-football injury list.

All four still count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off the list at any time.

Shepard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Shepard appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 36 passes for 366 yards receiving and one touchdown.