Giants Place WR Sterling Shepard & Three Others On Injured Lists

The New York Giants announced they have placed WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates and OT Matt Peart on the PUP list to start training camp.
ROSTER UPDATES:
WR Sterling Shepard, C Nick Gates, OT Matt Peart – placed on physically unable to perform (PUP) list
LB Azeez Ojulari – placed on non-football injury (NFI) list
📰: https://t.co/nxR9KpAuy4 pic.twitter.com/6mMFqnzUO1
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 26, 2022
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari was also placed on the non-football injury list.
All four still count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off the list at any time.
Shepard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.
Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.
In 2021, Shepard appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 36 passes for 366 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!