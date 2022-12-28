Giants Placing OL Shane Lemieux On Injured Reserve

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they are placing OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve, per Dan Salomone.

This will end Lemieux’s season unfortunately, as New York continues to struggle with injuries on the offensive line.

Lemiuex, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He is currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.64 million contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

In 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games for the Giants, starting nine, all of which came at left guard.