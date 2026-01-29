Giants Plan To Interview Chargers QB Coach Shane Day For OC Position

The New York Giants plan to interview Chargers QB Coach Shane day for their offensive coordinator position on Saturday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Giants’ OC opening:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Browns) Ravens assistant HC/RB coach Willie Taggart (Requested) Dolphins WR coach Robert Prince (Requested) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Scheduled) Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney (Requested) Chargers QB coach Shane Day (Scheduled)

Day recently interviewed for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator opening before the team opted to hire former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.

Day, 51, began his coaching career at the University of Michigan back in 2006 as their offensive quality control coach. The 49ers hired him a year later as a quality control coach and he spent three years in San Francisco.

From there, Day worked for the Bears, UConn and Washington before being hired as the Dolphins TE coach for the 2016 season. He spent three years in Miami before returning to San Francisco as the QB coach in 2019.

He was hired as the Chargers quarterbacks coach in 2021, before eventually joining the Texans as a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

Day eventually found his way back to Los Angeles and has been the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach since 2024.