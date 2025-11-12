Giants Plan To Start Jameis Winston In Week 11

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are moving QB Jameis Winston to No. 2 on the depth chart and are planning to start him in Week 11 against the Packers.

First-round QB Jaxson Dart is in the concussion protocol and there’s a good chance he’s not cleared by Sunday’s game. Winston is being moved ahead of QB Russell Wilson who has mostly struggled in his appearances this year.

This is the first big decision from new Giants interim HC Mike Kafka, who will continue to call the plays.

Winston, 31, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million last March. He then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Giants this offseason.

In 2024, Winston appeared in 12 games for the Browns with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 25 rush attempts for 83 yards and another touchdown.