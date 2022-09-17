Giants Promote CB Fabian Moreau & S Tony Jefferson

The New York Giants announced that they are activating CB Fabian Moreau and S Tony Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in May.

In 2021, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 61 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass deflections.

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.