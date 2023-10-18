Giants Promote OL Justin Pugh, Cut TE Lawrence Cager

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants promoted OL Justin Pugh from the practice squad to the active roster and cut TE Lawrence Cager in a corresponding move.

Pugh, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut last year. The Giants signed him to their practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2023, Pugh has appeared in one game for the Giants.