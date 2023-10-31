Giants Promote QB Tommy DeVito

The Giants have promoted QB Tommy DeVito to the active roster, per Adam Schefter.

Right now he’s slated to serve as the No. 2 quarterback with Daniel Jones returning from his neck injury and Tyrod Taylor sidelined with a rib injury.

The Giants are expected to add another quarterback at some point but DeVito knows the system and has been with the team all season.

DeVito, 25, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Devito threw for 6,516 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 63.1 percent.

In 2023, he has appeared in one game for the Giants and completed two of seven passing attempts for minus-one yard. He also rushed four times for 12 yards and a touchdown.