Giants QB Daniel Jones Cleared For Contact

Ryan Dunleavy reports that Giants QB Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact stemming from his neck injury and was even cleared ahead of QB Tyrod Taylor‘s rib injury in Week 8.

The Giants were initially targeting a Week 10 return from Jones but it now seems as though it could come a week sooner.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.