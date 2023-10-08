Giants QB Daniel Jones Out With Neck Injury

The Giants ruled out QB Daniel Jones with a neck injury on Sunday after he took several sacks in the game.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

We will have more news on Jones as it becomes available.