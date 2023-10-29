Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Out With Rib Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is being taken to a local hospital with a rib injury after leaving the team’s Week 8 game against the Jets.

Taylor, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 571 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

We will have more on Taylor as it becomes available.