Giants Re-Sign QB Tommy DeVito

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed QB Tommy DeVito.

DeVito was set to be an exclusive rights-free agent but will instead return to New York for another year.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2024, DeVito appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.