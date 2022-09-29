Giants Re-Sign RB Antonio Williams To PS, Cut OT Roy Mbaeteka

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad and released OT Roy Mbaeteka in a corresponding move.
ROSTER MOVES
Practice Squad Signing:
RB Antonio Williams
Released from Practice Squad:
OT Roy Mbaeteka pic.twitter.com/2qqTNMlwDZ
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 29, 2022
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- TE Austin Allen
- OL Will Holden
- DL Ryder Anderson
- OLB Quincy Roche
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Trenton Thompson
- S Tony Jefferson
- DE Henry Mondeaux
- WR Kalil Pimpleton
- WR Marcus Johnson
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- LB Jaylon Smith
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Makai Polk
- RB Antonio Williams
Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp.
He bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad for two seasons before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and has had a couple of stints on the practice squad.
In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.
