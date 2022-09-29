Giants Re-Sign RB Antonio Williams To PS, Cut OT Roy Mbaeteka

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad and released OT Roy Mbaeteka in a corresponding move.

OT Roy Mbaeteka pic.twitter.com/2qqTNMlwDZ — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 29, 2022

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson DE Henry Mondeaux WR Kalil Pimpleton WR Marcus Johnson RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) LB Jaylon Smith DB Olaijah Griffin WR Makai Polk RB Antonio Williams

Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp.

He bounced on and off of the Bills’ practice squad for two seasons before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and has had a couple of stints on the practice squad.

In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.