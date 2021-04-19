Giants Re-Sign RB Sandro Platzgummer

The Giants have re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Platzgummer signed with New York last offseason as an International Pathway player.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Those players don’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can be carried as an eleventh practice squad member if they’re not signed to a contract.

Platzgummer played running back for the Swarco Raiders Tirol of the Austrian Football League and totaled 1,000 total yards and 15 touchdowns. He competed on the U19 team and on the senior team in the 2018 European Championships.

He was assigned to the Giants and spent the 2020 season on their practice squad.