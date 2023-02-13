Giants Re-Sign TE Lawrence Cager

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed TE Lawrence Cager.

Cager was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he could only negotiate with New York unless they declined to tender him a contract offer.

Cager, 25, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in April of 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed to the practice squad.

Cager spent the 2020 season bouncing between the Jets practice squad and active roster. He then spent training camp with the Jets in August, but the team cut him before the season began. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

After making the team to start the season, Cager was cut in October. The Giants signed him to their practice squad and he was promoted to the active roster later in the season.

In 2022, Cager appeared in seven games, one for the Jets and six for the Giants, and caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown, all with the Giants.