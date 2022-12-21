Giants Re-Signing LB Tae Crowder To Practice Squad

The New York Giants are re-signing LB Tae Crowder to their practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him earlier this week.

In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.