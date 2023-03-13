Giants Re-Signing LS Casey Kreiter

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are re-signing LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year deal.

Kreiter, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Cowboys and spent over a year in Dallas before joining the Broncos for the 2016 season.

Kreiter played on a series of one-year contracts with the Broncos before later joining the Giants on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Kreiter appeared in all 17 games for the Giants in 2022.