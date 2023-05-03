Giants Re-Signing OLB Oshane Ximines

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are re-signing OLB Oshane Ximines.

The former third-round pick of the Giants was testing the unrestricted free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason.

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.